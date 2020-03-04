John Magaro Talks “First Cow” And Much More!



Earlier this week, I was honored to meet up with actor John Magaro for a wide ranging conversation. Sitting down in a Manhattan coffee shop with him, we spent over a half hour talking about not just his career, but the directors he’s worked with, how he sees the job of an actor, and what the future of the industry might hold. He was even a bit surprised to hear how fond I was of his roles in Liberal Arts and Not Fade Away, two performances that helped put him on the map, along with high profile films like The Big Short. Now, he has a new project hitting theaters in a few days, as well as a huge role in The Many Saints of Newark later this year. That prequel to The Sopranos should establish him as a household name, but for the moment, he may very well be one of the best actors you haven’t heard of yet.

Magaro stars this week in First Cow, the latest movie from Kelly Reichardt. It’s easily his best performance to date, full of empathy, humor, and soul. We’ll have a review of the flick in a few days, so stay tuned for that, but today we bring you this interview. Keep in mind, this was recorded in a loud New York City coffee shop, so there’s a fair amount of ambient noise. You should be able to hear us fine, but just keep it in mind as you’re listening. More importantly, we hope you enjoy the chat…

Here is our conversation with John Magaro:

Be sure to check out Magaro in First Cow, in theaters this weekend!