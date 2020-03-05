HBO Is Making “The Last Of Us” Into A Series



Some very interesting breaking news here. Could HBO have figured out how to properly adapt a video game? Maybe games have always been better suited for television? HBO certainly thinks so, as they announced today that they’re going to be taking the hit video game The Last of Us and turning it into a series. The massive game, now a part of a franchise for Sony and their PlayStation systems, has the right mix of action, emotion, and scope to really be a special part of peak TV. Especially of note here is that Craig Mazin is going to be one of the masterminds behind the project. If this comes to fruition, the first great video game adaptation could be on the way. More below…

For those who don’t know, this is how IMDb describes the game: “In a hostile, post-pandemic world, Joel and Ellie, brought together by desperate circumstances, must rely on each other to survive a brutal journey across what remains of the United States.” The game is pretty much perfect, having played it myself. Neil Druckmann is the creative director and writer of it, and he’s actually going to be co-write and produce the series with Mazin. Druckmann’s involvement certainly will help bring in fans of the game, while Mazin’s acclaimed miniseries Chernobyl has made him a power player over at HBO.

What makes this so interesting, besides HBO committing to the project, is that both Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are involved. The core of the game, as well as presumably the impending sequel The Last of Us Part II, will be retained, so this won’t just be a post-apocalyptic spectacle, but a real exploration of character. There will certainly be ample amounts of violence and pulse pounding moments, but the relationship between Joel and Ellie is what will allow it to succeed in multiple formats. I, for one, can’t wait to see how this turns out. If it even comes close to what Watchmen was able to pull off, the network won’t miss Game of Thrones one bit.

The Last of Us always seemed ripe for a movie adaptation. While it’s not going to be a film, becoming an HBO series is pretty spectacular, too. In fact, it now actually seems like the perfect home for it. We’ll have to sit tight for more details, and cross our fingers that nothing falls through, but this is a project to be very exciting about…

Stay tuned for more on The Last of Us as it moves forward at HBO!