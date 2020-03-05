Tom Hanks Fights Nazis Again In The Trailer For “Greyhound”



This summer, Tom Hanks is going back to World War II. Not only is he starring in Greyhound, a Navy film set during the war that Hanks is so compelled by, he’s even written the screenplay adaptation. That alone made this one to look forward to in June. Now, we have a Trailer today to dive into (no pun intended). Hanks and company are looking to make a thrilling action epic, in addition to a portrait of a conflicted leader. If he succeeds, we may have an awards player on our hands. You can see the Trailer at the end of the post, as per the usual…

The movie is a WWII period piece, mixing action with drama. The simple synopsis, from IMDb, is as follows: “During World War II, a US Navy skipper must lead an Allied convoy being stalked by Nazi U-boat wolf packs.” Hanks stars as Commander Ernest Krause, a skipper given his first ever command, a mission that goes off the rails almost immediately. Co-starring Karl Glusman, Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, Elisabeth Shue, and more, it’s an interesting cast, though obviously Hanks is the main draw. Aaron Schneider directs a script that Hanks himself adapted from the C.S. Forester novel. Shelly Johnson handles the cinematography, while Blake Neely provides the score. Hanks, pulling triple duty, also produces, along with Gary Goetzman.

Just going by the Trailer, Hanks has written an action film on the high seas. Whether or not it turns into an Oscar player remains to be seen, but the Academy will at least be intrigued by it. Watching Hanks struggle against overwhelming odds should be compelling stuff. The Trailer is slightly on the generic side, but it does seem to leaving a lot of good stuff out. Either way, it’s enough to put this flick on your radar, that’s for sure.

Here now is the Trailer for Greyhound:



Stay tuned for more on Greyhound between now and June!