Box Office Report For March 6-8



Welcome back one and all to the weekly box office report! As is always the case, each and every Sunday you can expect a look at what made the most money in theaters, as well as just how all of the new releases fared. Once again this week, we have a rather small batch of of new releases opening, mainly consisting of Onward and The Way Back, at least in wide release. They both went up against the second weekend of horror hit The Invisible Man. How did they all do? Read on to see how the weekend turned out…

Taking the top honors this week, though with a muted haul, was Pixar’s Onward. The likely Academy Award player in Best Animated Feature made an estimated $40 million, which isn’t bad. However, probably in part due to the Coronavirus scare, some families opted to stay home. The next few weekends will be telling for this movie, as if it manages to not drop tremendously, it’ll be clear the same kind of audience is here for it, just some folks were scared to go out. Otherwise, it could be a sign that Pixar wasn’t able to fully capture the magic this time around, at least in terms of selling their work to audiences.

The Invisible Man fell to number two, taking in $15.1 million and showing a pretty good hold for a horror flick. Jason Blum and company are thrilled with how this is doing, so expect them to pursue further Blumhouse versions of the classic Universal monsters in the years to come…

The Way Back posted a middling $8.5 million, good for third place. A small budget may ultimately make this one a profit, but Warner Bros. definitely was hoping for more. It’s a shame too, since it’s, in my humble opinion, the best film of the year so far, with an incredible Ben Affleck performance that deserves Best Actor consideration at the Oscars.

Another weekend for Impractical Jokers: The Movie in the top ten. About $1.8 million went into the pockets of this surprise, proving that fans of a product will come out, regardless of whether a studio supports it or not. Congrats to all involved!

Opening in limited release, First Cow took in a little more than $96K from four screens, while The Burnt Orange Heresy made only a tad over $18K, also on a quartet of screens. On a single screen, Bacurau took in a shade more than $15K. Aside from First Cow, nothing really made a dent in the market, and even then, it was only a tiny one…

Here now is what the (estimated) top ten looked like at the box office for this weekend:

1. Onward – $40,000,000

2. The Invisible Man – $15,150,000

3. The Way Back – $8,500,000

4. Sonic the Hedgehog – $8,000,000

5. The Call of the Wild – $7,000,000

6. Emma. – $5,000,000

7. Bad Boys for Life – $3,050,000

8. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – $2,160,000

9. Impractical Jokers: The Movie – $1,845,000

10. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising – $1,528,753

Beyond the top ten, here’s some further results at the box office:

11. 1917 – $1,370,000

12. Jumanji: The Next Level – $1,340,000

13. Brahms: The Boy II – $1,230,000

14. Fantasy Island – $885,000

15. Parasite – $638,600

16. Portrait of a Lady on Fire – $540,000

17. Baaghi 3 – $475,000

18. Dolittle – $351,000

19. The Photograph – $350,000

20. Knives Out – $300,000

21. Las Pildoras De Mi Novio – $260,000

22. Greed – $213,799

23. Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker – $200,000

24. Little Women – $160,000

25. Frozen II – $151,000

26. Spies in Disguise – $135,000

27. Jojo Rabbit – $97,000

28. First Cow – $96,059

29. Extra Ordinary – $83,954

30. Ordinary Love – $59,241

Until next weekend!