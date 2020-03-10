Bruce Dern Will Break Your Heart In The Trailer For “The Artist’s Wife’



For decades, Bruce Dern has been one of the industry’s most compelling and often underrated actors. In recent years, Dern has only occasionally gotten central roles to play, more often being given supporting parts. This April (April 3rd, to be precise), however, he gets a plum role in The Artist’s Wife, an independent drama which he stars in. Truly, for fans of great acting, this is a treat. A Trailer has dropped for the flick, which you will be able to see at the end of this post. If you love Dern, in particular, you’re in for something special here.

The movie is a drama that will almost certainly tug at the heartstrings. IMDb describes the film as such: “Claire Smythson, wife of the renowned abstract artist Richard Smythson, is plunged into a late-life crisis when her husband is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and is in danger of not completing the paintings for his final show.” Dern plays Richard, while Lena Olin plays Claire. Both appear in top form, as you’ll see below. Tom Dolby directs and co-writes here with the team of Nicole Brending and Abdi Nazemian. The music comes from Jeff Grace, while the cinematography is by Ryan Earl Parker. Supporting players include Catherine Curtin, Avan Jogia, Tonya Pinkins, Stefanie Powers, Juliet Rylance, Caryn West, and more.

Dern looks riveting here. The Trailer suggests a film of great emotion. Dern is in fine form, while Lena Olin seems just as likely to break your heart as he is. When it comes to indie cinema, this April release appears to be something to really look out for. Perhaps Dern can even be a force on the awards trail, perhaps in the Best Supporting Actor race, if he winds up campaigned there? Just a thought…

Here now is the Trailer for The Artist’s Wife:

Stay tuned for more on The Artist’s Wife next month!