Scarlett Johansson Kicks Ass In The Final Trailer For “Black Widow”

Yesterday, Marvel dropped a new Trailer for their spinoff movie Black Widow. Finally giving Scarlett Johansson’s title character her own film, this has been, in many circles, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most requested projects. Well, Kevin Feige and company finally listened, and we’re less than two months out from the flick. This Final Trailer is really the MCU making one last push to make sure audiences show up en masse. You can see the Trailer at the end of the post, but I’m not really spoiling anything to say that I think Marvel is going to succeed in that endeavor…

It’s hard to be unaware about this film, but just in case, here’s the Wikipedia based plot summary: “Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff finds herself alone and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.” Johansson stars as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, with the cast also including Florence Pugh in a central role. Other players here consist of David Harbour, William Hurt, Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone, and more. Cate Shortland directs a screenplay credited to Ned Benson, Eric Pearson, and Jac Schaeffer. The cinematography is by Gabriel Beristain, while the score is actually from Alexandre Desplat.

I’d say we’re in for a blast here. Scarlett Johansson has made the character her own over the years, so seeing her get to finally lead a Black Widow adventure is exciting. Plus, having her pair up with Florence Pugh in anything would be fantastic. So, Johansson and Pugh can not only show off their acting talents, but also kick some ass? Sign me up.

Here now is the Final Trailer for Black Widow:



Stay tuned for more on Black Widow between now and its May 1 release date!