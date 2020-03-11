Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Life is really starting to resemble the Steven Soderbergh movie Contagion. Coronavirus is a full on pandemic, with the NBA just announcing that they’ve halted their season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus, cities are limiting public gatherings, and the world seems poised to descend into panic. Making it worse is that we’ve now seen public figures contract Coronavirus. In a post on Instagram, Tom Hanks confirmed that he and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for it while in Australia.
Here is the post on Instagram that Hanks posted:
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
Best wishes to Hanks and Wilson!
