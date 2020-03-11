Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus



Life is really starting to resemble the Steven Soderbergh movie Contagion. Coronavirus is a full on pandemic, with the NBA just announcing that they’ve halted their season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus, cities are limiting public gatherings, and the world seems poised to descend into panic. Making it worse is that we’ve now seen public figures contract Coronavirus. In a post on Instagram, Tom Hanks confirmed that he and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for it while in Australia.

Here is the post on Instagram that Hanks posted:

Best wishes to Hanks and Wilson!

