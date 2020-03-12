Coronavirus Fears Lead To “F9,” “The Lovebirds,” “A Quiet Place 2” And More Delaying Release



Another day, another spat of events and films being canceled/delayed/postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The most recent items include the NHL season being postponed, with baseball’s Opening Day next in line. We’ve also now seen Hollywood move to avoid opening their biggest titles right now, for fear that both audiences will stay home, as well as the potential for a mass infection in theaters. Scary times, to be sure. Today has been a day where we’re actually seeing the entertainment world prepare to shut down. More below…

First, this morning saw A Quiet Place 2 delay its release, merely a week before it opens, and days before large press screenings. Then, the latest Fast and the Furious title, F9, pushed its release date a full year, going from May of this year to April 2, 2021. Paramount, which made the decision for A Quiet Place 2, doubled/tripled down, by delaying the Kumail Nanjiani comedy The Lovebirds, as well as doing the same for Blue Story. Expect more studios to do the same, both big and small. There’s a very real possibility that we’ll soon have weeks with no new releases, leading to theaters themselves temporarily shutting. Right now, just try and take precautions and think positive thoughts.

