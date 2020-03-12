Pixar Tackles The Meaning Of Life With The Trailer For “Soul”



The bigger the swing that Pixar takes, creatively, the greater the reward audience members tend to be in store for. In June, the animation giant seems poised to release one of its riskier titles to date, immediately making it a must see for those who appreciate when they move off the beaten path. Soul, a music filled journey into the meaning of life, has dropped a Trailer, only furthering the excitement for this one. You can see it at the bottom of the post, and trust me, you’re going to be desperate to see the movie afterwards. It looks phenomenal.

The very vague IMDb synopsis so far has just told us the following: “A musician who has lost his passion for music is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of an infant soul learning about herself.” As you’ll see in the Trailer, Jamie Foxx is the voice of Joe Gardner, who ends up in The Great Before, seeking to get back to the land of the living. It has a feel of being a mix of Coco and Inside Out, with some wholly unique visuals. Pete Doctor and Kemp Powers co-direct here, while both also penned the screenplay with Mike Jones. Other members of the voice cast include Tina Fey in a central role, as well as Quest Love, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, and, of course, John Ratzenberger. Perhaps most excitingly, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, along with Jonathan Batiste, have composed the score.

It’s hard to explain just how great the Trailer looks, so I’ll encourage you to simply click below and watch it. The sound, the look, the potential, it all screams something special. Barring a surprise, Pixar is poised to release one of their best yet, and that’s very exciting. The end of June can’t come soon enough…

Here now is the Trailer for Soul:

Stay tuned for more on Soul between now and its June 19th release date!