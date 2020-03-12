The Tribeca Film Festival And “Mulan” Among The Latest Coronavirus Postponements



Another update to share. Not only has Disneyland opted to close its doors for only the fourth time in history, as well as the NCAA college basketball tournament not being held in March, along with a push of the Antlers and Mulan release dates (plus The New Mutants, which seems cursed at this point), but the Tribeca Film Festival has been postponed. These are all fairly inevitable situations, but none are pleasant, with Tribeca being the first New York City centric item to really be majorly impacted. At the moment, it seems like it’s merely a matter of when, not if, we’ll see more entertainment options moved/shut. Wash your hands and spare a thought for those who make their living in this way. It’s going to be a trying time, to say the least.

Stay tuned for more…