HollywoodNews.com > *NEWS > The Tribeca Film Festival And “Mulan” Among The Latest Coronavirus Postponements
Thu, Mar 12 2020 | Published in *NEWS, AWARDS, CELEBS, HEADLINES, MOVIES, MUSIC, TV

The Tribeca Film Festival And “Mulan” Among The Latest Coronavirus Postponements

By: Joey Magidson


Another update to share. Not only has Disneyland opted to close its doors for only the fourth time in history, as well as the NCAA college basketball tournament not being held in March, along with a push of the Antlers and Mulan release dates (plus The New Mutants, which seems cursed at this point), but the Tribeca Film Festival has been postponed. These are all fairly inevitable situations, but none are pleasant, with Tribeca being the first New York City centric item to really be majorly impacted. At the moment, it seems like it’s merely a matter of when, not if, we’ll see more entertainment options moved/shut. Wash your hands and spare a thought for those who make their living in this way. It’s going to be a trying time, to say the least.

Stay tuned for more…

About Joey Magidson

A graduate of Stony Brook University (where he studied Cinema and Cultural Studies), resides in Brooklyn, New York. He contributes to several other film-related websites and is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.
View all articles by Joey Magidson
Send Email |Website

Follow us

Breaking Hollywood News   


UPDATES BY EMAIL

Comments are closed.