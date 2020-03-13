Updated Advance Predictions For March!



Happy Birthday to me! What better way to celebrate being a 33 year old Oscar prognosticator than to updated predictions on the big day? Plus, with so many film related items being about cancelations and delays (with more surely to come), this is a welcome, if momentary, moment of something positive to look forward to. Anyway, in regard to the predictions, not much has changed, though I’ve included a few early year releases, in part to make sure a light remains shined on them. The months to come will be fascinating, for many reasons, but this is another snapshot at what the race could look like. Enjoy, and hopefully things get back to normal before too long:

Here now are some slightly tinkered with early Oscar predictions:

BEST PICTURE

1. Mank

2. Da 5 Bloods

3. The Trial of the Chicago 7

4. West Side Story

5. C’mon C’mon

6. News of the World

7. Nomadland

8. Stillwater

9. Ammonite

10. Blonde

Next in Line: 11. The Last Duel 12. Tenet 13. In the Heights 14. The French Dispatch 15. I’m Thinking of Ending Things 16. Minari 17. The Eyes of Tammy Faye 18. Annette 19. On the Rocks 20. Dune 21. Promising Young Woman 22. Next Goal Wins 23. Those Who Wish Me Dead 24. Hillbilly Elegy 25. King Richard 26. Greyhound 27. Happiest Season 28. Never Rarely Sometimes Always 29. Wonder Woman 1984 30. Soul

BEST DIRECTOR

1. David Fincher – Mank

2. Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods

3. Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

4. Mike Mills – C’mon C’mon

5. Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

Next in Line: 6. Paul Greengrass – News of the World 7. Andrew Dominik – Blonde 8. Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7 9. Ridley Scott – The Last Duel 10. Mike Mills – C’mon C’mon

BEST ACTOR

1. Matt Damon – Stillwater (or The Last Duel)

2. Gary Oldman – Mank

3. Joaquin Phoenix – C’mon C’mon

4. Tom Hanks – News of the World (or Greyhound)

5. Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Next in Line: 6. Andrew Garfield – The Eyes of Tammy Faye 7. Will Smith – King Richard 8. Adam Driver – Annette (or The Last Duel) 9. Michael Fassbender – Next Goal Wins 10. Ben Affleck – The Way Back

BEST ACTRESS

1. Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

2. Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

3. Ana de Armas – Blonde

4. Kate Winslet – Ammonite

5. Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Next in Line: 6. Rachel Zegler – West Side Story 7. Marion Cottilard – Annette 8. Jesse Buckley – I’m Thinking of Ending Things 9. Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man 10. Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

1. Tom Burke – Mank

2. Jesse Plemons – I’m Thinking of Ending Things

3. Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

4. Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods

5. Eddie Redmayne – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Next in Line: 6. Ben Affleck – The Last Duel 7. David Strathairn – Nomadland 8. Joseph Gordon-Levitt – The Trial of the Chicago 7 9. Bill Murray – The French Dispatch 10. Paul Walter Hauser – Da 5 Bloods

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

1. Saoirse Ronan – Ammonite

2. Rashida Jones – On the Rocks

3. Abigail Breslin – Stillwater

4. Jodie Comer – The Last Duel

5. Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Next in Line: 6. Lily Collins – Mank 7. Gabby Hoffman – C’mon C’mon 8. Ariana DeBose – West Side Story 9. Rebecca Ferguson – Dune 10. Rita Moreno – West Side Story

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1. The Trial of the Chicago 7

2. C’mon C’mon

3. Mank

4. Da 5 Bloods

5. On the Rocks

Next in Line: 6. The French Dispatch 7. Tenet 8. The King of Staten Island 9. The Eyes of Tammy Faye 10. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

1. Nomadland

2. West Side Story

3. Blonde

4. The Last Duel

5. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Next in Line: 6. News of the World 7. Next Goal Wins 8. Dune 9. Those Who Wish Me Dead 10. Greyhound

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

1. Soul

2. Onward

3. How Do You Live?

4. The Croods 2

5. Tom and Jerry

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1. Tenet

2. West Side Story

3. Dune

4. The French Dispatch

5. The Last Duel

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1. Mank

2. Tenet

3. West Side Story

4. Dune

5. The Last Duel

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

1. Mank

2. The French Dispatch

3. The Last Duel

4. Dune

5. Ammonite

BEST FILM EDITING

1. Tenet

2. Mank

3. News of the World

4. Dune

5. Da 5 Bloods

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

1. The French Dispatch

2. Mank

3. Dune

4. The Witches

5. Mulan

BEST SOUND MIXING

1. Tenet

2. West Side Story

3. Dune

4. In the Heights

5. No Time to Die

BEST SOUND EDITING

1. Tenet

2. West Side Story

3. Dune

4. In the Heights

5. No Time to Die

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

1. Tenet

2. Dune

3. Eternals

4. Godzilla vs Kong

5. Wonder Woman 1984

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

1. Mank

2. Dune

3. Soul

4. The French Dispatch

5. Da 5 Bloods

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

1. No Time to Die

2. In the Heights

3. Soul

4. Annette

5. Miss Americana

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

1. Dick Johnson is Dead

2. Crip Camp

3. Miss Americana

4. Boys State

5. A Thousand Cuts

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

1. ???

2. ???

3. ???

4. ???

5. ???

Stay tuned for an update next month!