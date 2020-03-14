“The Batman” Is The Latest In Production Film To Halt Production Due To Coronavirus



Hopefully these updates slow down, but at the moment, each and every single day brings something new to report, in terms of the Coronavirus spread affecting Hollywood. Today, it’s the news that Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/The Caped Crusader, has halted production (how quickly times change, considering how most recently it was people enjoying looks at the new Batmobile…now this). This comes in the midst of films pushing their release dates, movie theaters cutting capacity by 50% in light of social distancing, and the expectation that the entertainment industry on the whole (not counting sports, I believe, which is another huge element being affected) could ultimately take a $20 Billion hit before this is all said and done.

Joining The Batman in previous days to stop production are a whole host of titles. Yesterday, Disney decided to halt all of their in production titles, like The Little Mermaid, as well as Marvel’s upcoming MCU effort Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. They’re hardly the only ones, but it’s a sign that blockbuster world is possibly going to be impacted for quite some time, no matter what happens with the virus in the near future. As for Reeves’ flick, The Batman is planning a two week hiatus, so it’s potentially going to get back up and running soon, which doesn’t put its release date into question. Then again, who knows at this point?

For now, just try and stay positive and make smart choices. Wash your hands, try and avoid larger than normal crowds, and if you don’t feel well, stay home/make sure you alert people in the medical field who can help. We’ll still be bringing you content that’s not solely related to the virus, so sit tight and eventually things will return to normal!

