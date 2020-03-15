Box Office Report For March 13-15



Welcome back one and all to the weekly box office report! As is always the case, each and every Sunday you can expect a look at what made the most money in theaters, as well as just how all of the new releases fared. Of course, this week, we have a whole different ball of wax, as theaters faced widespread issues, between closings and empty seats, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Opening up right in the middle of that mess was Bloodshot, The Hunt, I Still Believe, and Never Rarely Sometimes Always. How did they all do? Read on to see how the weekend turned out, but fair warning, it was the worst box office numbers in two decades…

(Just as an FYI, until theaters close or there’s a massive change in theater going, we’re going to keep bringing you the box office report. Wanted to quickly throw that out there)

Holding on to the top spot was Pixar’s Onward, though facing a huge drop, as was to be expected. Just about $10.5 million is not at all what Disney was hoping for, but it could have even been worse for the likely Academy Award player in Best Animated Feature. Last week I said the following: “The next few weekends will be telling for this movie, as if it manages to not drop tremendously, it’ll be clear the same kind of audience is here for it, just some folks were scared to go out. Otherwise, it could be a sign that Pixar wasn’t able to fully capture the magic this time around, at least in terms of selling their work to audiences.” It turns out, there was a huge drop, but mostly for the reason of audiences staying home, not specifically because of the movie’s quality.

At number two, I Still Believe took in $9.5 million, arguably about what the faith based film was aiming for. Maybe that audience still came out as it normally would? Or, maybe it was poised to be a hit before the crisis? The world will never know…

Debuting in third place, Bloodshot had a rough start, grabbing $9.3 million, a far cry from its blockbuster hopes. Another franchise for Vin Diesel, this likely won’t be. Poor reviews didn’t help, but escapist fare wasn’t bringing in audiences over the weekend, just yet.

The Hunt had an even worse start, only taking in about $5.3 million. A dark satire, especially one deemed as controversial as this one, was never going to have an easy time, especially now, but it pretty much tanked. Being a Blumhouse effort, the budget is low enough that no one is losing money, but clearly, more was expected from it.

Opening in limited release, Never Rarely Sometimes Always took in $18K from four screens, which is lower than it should be for the indie gem, but considering how those theaters are often frequented by older viewers, most affected by the virus, anything at all was probably a win. Hopefully a streaming platform picks this one up soon, as it’s easily one of the year’s best films…

Here now is what the (estimated) top ten looked like at the box office for this weekend:

1. Onward – $10,532,000

2. I Still Believe – $9,500,000

3. Bloodshot – $9,300,000

4. The Invisible Man – $6,000,000

5. The Hunt – $5,320,000

6. Sonic the Hedgehog – $2,575,000

7. The Way Back – $2,415,000

8. The Call of the Wild – $2,241,000

9. Emma. – $1,370,000

10. Bad Boys for Life – $1,100,000

Beyond the top ten, here’s some further results at the box office:

11. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – $555,000

12. Impractical Jokers: The Movie – $420,000

13. Jumanji: The Next Level – $420,000

14. Brahms: The Boy II – $340,000

15. 1917 – $336,000

16. Parasite – $220,000

17. Fantasy Island – $200,000

18. Portrait of a Lady on Fire – $178,420

19. Knives Out – $90,000

20. The Photograph – $85,000

21. Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker – $76,000

22. Dolittle – $75,000

23. Hope Gap – $55,650

24. Spies in Disguise – $55,000

25. Baaghi 3 – $52,000

26. Las Pildoras De Mi Novio – $50,000

27. Extra Ordinary – $46,599

28. Burden – $46,536

29. Frozen II – $46,000

30. Wendy – $44,000

Until next weekend!