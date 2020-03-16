HollywoodNews.com > *NEWS > Razzie Awards Crown “Cats” As Worst Picture
Mon, Mar 16 2020 | Published in *NEWS, AWARDS, CELEBS, HEADLINES, MOVIES, MUSIC, TV

Razzie Awards Crown “Cats” As Worst Picture

By: Joey Magidson


Why not take a look at the lighter side of the film industry for a moment, right? The 40th Annual Golden Raspberry Awards were just held, albeit without an audience, culminating in Cats pulling a sweep, including of course the coveted (?) prize of Worst Picture. A total of six wins went its way, with Rambo: Last Blood being the only other title to grab more than one prize, as it was given two categories to claim as its own. As soon as the movie got savaged like it did, we all knew Cats was winning this prize, so it was really just academic at this point. Still, if you want a laugh, we have the winners/losers below for you to take a gander at…

Here now are the Razzie results:

40th Annual Golden Raspberry (Razzie®) Award “Winners”

WORST PICTURE
Cats

WORST ACTOR
John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint

WORST ACTRESS
Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Rebel Wilson / Cats

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
James Corden / Cats

WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / Cats

WORST SCREENPLAY
Cats / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper

WORST DIRECTOR
Tom Hooper / Cats

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Rambo: Last Blood

WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY
Rambo: Last Blood

RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD
Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Name

AWARDS per PICTURE:
Cats = 6 (Worst Picture, Supporting Actress, Supporting Actor, Screen Combo, Director & Screenplay)
Rambo: Last Blood = 2 (Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel & Reckless Disregard for Human Life & Public Property)
The Fanatic = 1 (Worst Actor, John Travolta)
The Haunting of Sharon Tate = 1 (Worst Actress, Hilary Duff)
Dolemite Is My Name = 1 (Razzie® Redeemer, Eddie Murphy)

There you have it!

About Joey Magidson

A graduate of Stony Brook University (where he studied Cinema and Cultural Studies), resides in Brooklyn, New York. He contributes to several other film-related websites and is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.
View all articles by Joey Magidson
Send Email |Website

Follow us

Breaking Hollywood News   


UPDATES BY EMAIL

Comments are closed.