Razzie Awards Crown “Cats” As Worst Picture
Why not take a look at the lighter side of the film industry for a moment, right? The 40th Annual Golden Raspberry Awards were just held, albeit without an audience, culminating in Cats pulling a sweep, including of course the coveted (?) prize of Worst Picture. A total of six wins went its way, with Rambo: Last Blood being the only other title to grab more than one prize, as it was given two categories to claim as its own. As soon as the movie got savaged like it did, we all knew Cats was winning this prize, so it was really just academic at this point. Still, if you want a laugh, we have the winners/losers below for you to take a gander at…
Here now are the Razzie results:
40th Annual Golden Raspberry (Razzie®) Award “Winners”
WORST PICTURE
Cats
WORST ACTOR
John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint
WORST ACTRESS
Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Rebel Wilson / Cats
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
James Corden / Cats
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / Cats
WORST SCREENPLAY
Cats / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper
WORST DIRECTOR
Tom Hooper / Cats
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Rambo: Last Blood
WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY
Rambo: Last Blood
RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD
Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Name
AWARDS per PICTURE:
Cats = 6 (Worst Picture, Supporting Actress, Supporting Actor, Screen Combo, Director & Screenplay)
Rambo: Last Blood = 2 (Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel & Reckless Disregard for Human Life & Public Property)
The Fanatic = 1 (Worst Actor, John Travolta)
The Haunting of Sharon Tate = 1 (Worst Actress, Hilary Duff)
Dolemite Is My Name = 1 (Razzie® Redeemer, Eddie Murphy)
There you have it!