Razzie Awards Crown “Cats” As Worst Picture



Why not take a look at the lighter side of the film industry for a moment, right? The 40th Annual Golden Raspberry Awards were just held, albeit without an audience, culminating in Cats pulling a sweep, including of course the coveted (?) prize of Worst Picture. A total of six wins went its way, with Rambo: Last Blood being the only other title to grab more than one prize, as it was given two categories to claim as its own. As soon as the movie got savaged like it did, we all knew Cats was winning this prize, so it was really just academic at this point. Still, if you want a laugh, we have the winners/losers below for you to take a gander at…

Here now are the Razzie results:

40th Annual Golden Raspberry (Razzie®) Award “Winners”

WORST PICTURE

Cats

WORST ACTOR

John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Rebel Wilson / Cats

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

James Corden / Cats

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / Cats

WORST SCREENPLAY

Cats / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper

WORST DIRECTOR

Tom Hooper / Cats

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY

Rambo: Last Blood

RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD

Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Name

AWARDS per PICTURE:

Cats = 6 (Worst Picture, Supporting Actress, Supporting Actor, Screen Combo, Director & Screenplay)

Rambo: Last Blood = 2 (Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel & Reckless Disregard for Human Life & Public Property)

The Fanatic = 1 (Worst Actor, John Travolta)

The Haunting of Sharon Tate = 1 (Worst Actress, Hilary Duff)

Dolemite Is My Name = 1 (Razzie® Redeemer, Eddie Murphy)

There you have it!