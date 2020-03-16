“The Matrix” Joins The List Of Productions Shut Down By Coronavirus



Somehow, this is becoming almost normal to report. Today, here in New York, it’s the last day that bars, gyms, restaurants, and of course, movie theaters, will be open. Schools are closed for at least a month. California is, I believe, in the same boat with almost all of these elements. We’re basically shutting down until the Coronavirus pandemic is under control. Obviously, this means that any films that are in production are essentially ticking time bombs. We’ve detailed some of the productions that had halted either due to a scare or just out of an abundance of caution. Well, we’ve got another one to share with you today, and of course, it’s a major potential blockbuster in The Matrix.

The newest incarnation of The Matrix (whether it’s called The Matrix 4 or something else) has shut down production. The reboot, which was shooting stateside in San Francisco, had moved to Berlin, and that just wasn’t going to fly, at all. Whenever it starts back up again, the fourth installment of this franchise will seek to revitalize the series. Lana Wachowski directs, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss back playing Neo and Trinity, respectively. We’ll eventually see it, but for now, safety is the top concern for all involved.

