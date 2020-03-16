The Top 25: Best Original Song Winners



In times like this, distractions are important. So, continuing on with this weekly series (or twice weekly in a few instances) I’m doing here at the site, we’re talking the top 25 Oscar winners in just about every single one of the Academy Award categories out there for us to discuss. Aside from the short categories and likely something harder to rank like Best Sound Editing or Best Sound Mixing as I’ve mentioned, I’ll be hitting them all over the coming weeks, including of course the big eight categories, two of which have already received this treatment. I’m also potentially going to do one that doesn’t exist (a fictitious Best Ensemble category), but that’s just an idea I currently am toying with. We’ll see about that one, but for now, we’ll stick to reality.

For today, I’ll be knocking off another one of the technical categories, with this one being the formerly popular and now kind of bemoaned Best Original Song field. Depending on the category in question, I may wind up discussing the individual winners I’m citing specifically or just giving a broad overview of the winners. Like I said over the past few weeks though, in all honesty, you mostly just want to see the list anyway, so I have no problem obliging you there in that regard. All you have to do is just be patient over the next couple of paragraphs…

This time around, I’m just going with the overview route, since hearing the individual songs for this category is more effective than anything else. Also it really just depends on what sort of music you prefer on a personal level. We’ve got songs here that sound like show tunes, power ballads, rock anthems, and basically everything in between. Some folks might be partial to the older winners, while some really prefer the newest winners. Me? Well, I’m caught somewhere in between, but I definitely appreciate the various Disney songs, as you’ll see on the list. They more or less dominate the top 25.

I’ll just discuss my top ten a bit now before getting to the list. To me, the best winner of this category so far to date is one of the most recent ones in A Star Is Born and Shallow, which is a stupendous effort. Not far behind is Once, which had the memorable song Falling Slowly. Both are just beautiful compositions to me. Some other winners in my top echelon include Disney tunes from Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, and The Lion King, as well as tracks from Crazy Heart, Philadelphia, Shaft, Skyfall, and The Wizard of Oz. They’re what constitutes my top ten, but frankly all of the 25 that I’m citing below are really top notch. There’s not a weak one among them. You might prefer a different number one, but I’m very partial to my top choice.

Here now is how I’d rank the 25 top winners of the Best Original Song Oscar:

25. I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman)

24. Man or Muppet (The Muppets)

23. Colors of the Wind (Pocahontas)

22. City of Stars (La La Land)

21. Take My Breath Away (Top Gun)

20. You’ll Be in My Heart (Tarzan)

19. Up Where We Belong (An Officer and a Gentleman)

18. Remember Me (Coco)

17. The Way We Were (The Way We Were)

16. (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life (Dirty Dancing)

15. Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid)

14. When You Wish Upon a Star (Pinocchio)

13. My Heart Will Go On (Titanic)

12. Under the Sea (The Little Mermaid)

11. Skyfall (Skyfall)

10. Theme from Shaft (Shaft)

9. Let it Go (Frozen)

8. The Weary Kind (Crazy Heart)

7. A Whole New World (Aladdin)

6. Over the Rainbow (The Wizard of Oz)

5. Can You Feel the Love Tonight (The Lion King)

4. Streets of Philadelphia (Philadelphia)

3. Beauty and the Beast (Beauty and the Beast)

2. Falling Slowly (Once)

1. Shallow (A Star Is Born)

Honorable Mention: Born Free (Born Free), Glory (Selma), Jai Ho (Slumdog Millionaire), Moon River (Breakfast at Tiffany’s), Talk to the Animals (Dr. Doolittle), and We Belong Together (Toy Story 3)

Stay tuned for another category to get this same treatment next week!