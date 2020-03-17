“Avatar” Sequels Join The Glut Of Productions Shutting Down Due To Coronavirus



No matter the size of the production, the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak is being felt, and in many cases, being felt in a significant way. Over the course of the last handful of days, numerous films have halted production, pulled their releases, and just essentially gotten out of the way of the pandemic (even Idris Elba recently tested positive for the virus). Now, another title has stopped filming, obviously paying attention to the risks. Which one, you might ask? Well, it’s a certain franchise that James Cameron has been planning to continue for a long time now. Yes, it’s actually his Avatar sequels. They’re the latest to close up shop.

Cameron’s series was filming in New Zealand, but that’s obviously no longer the case now. In total, four films were being shot by Cameron and company, reportedly at a total price tag of about $1 Billion. Clearly, the delay will only increase the cost, though potentially this also puts Avatar 2 (or whatever it ends up being called) at risk of being delayed. It currently has a December 17th, 2021 release date, so all of that remains to be seen. For now, the crew is staying in Los Angeles, not flying down to New Zealand, while the locally based WETA keeps at it on the visual effects work.

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)