Marvel Delays The Release Of “Black Widow” Due To Coronavirus



Even the mighty Marvel Cinematic Universe is no match the gigantic global shutdown that’s happening right now because of the Coronavirus. As the world deals with this pandemic, gatherings of any note are basically canceled until further notice, so the idea of a massive blockbuster hitting what few theaters remain open was never going to fly. So, we can officially report that Marvel is delaying the release of Black Widow. In fact, it’s not the only Disney owned title that now is without a release date, as you’ll see below.

The MCU will still see Scarlett Johansson play the beloved character at some point this year, but the May 1st release is not happening. Disney also made a number of other changes, as the studio pulled The Personal History of David Copperfield (a Searchlight release starring Dev Patel and directed by Armando Iannucci), as well as The Woman in the Window (a 20th Century title starring Amy Adams). Time will tell when they all get released, but this trio, headlined by Black Widow, is now awaiting the global pandemic to subside before hitting theaters.

