Chris Rock’s “Saw” Film “Spiral” Is The Latest To Have Its Release Delayed Because Of Coronavirus



I know this might come as a shock to you all, but another movie has had its release date pushed back because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Studio by studio, distributor by distributor, everyone is pulling back and waiting out the crisis, what with movie theaters essentially closed until further notice. Some are opting for the VOD idea, but for now, most are just going to sit tight tight and wait for the worst to blow over. Lionsgate is the latest to do so, with their Saw film Spiral (also known as Spiral: From the Book of Saw) no longer coming out in the middle of May, as you might imagine…

Lionsgate has actually moved several of their upcoming titles, with Spiral: From the Book of Saw just being the most notable one. They’ve also bumped Antebellum, as well as Run. Antebellum was the first one scheduled to have been released, with an initial date of April 24th. Run had been planned for shortly after on May 8th, while Spiral was coming a week later on May 15th. Now, they’re all being held until a date to be determined, once this all blows over. For now, anyone who held out hope that things would be back to normal in the next month or two need to re-adjust their expectations (in more ways than one), especially in regard to movies. We’ll get this flicks, just not for a while.

Stay tuned for more…

(Source: Deadline)