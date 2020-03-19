The Cannes Film Festival Has Been Postponed Due To Coronavirus



We all knew this was coming. As the world shuts down because of Coronavirus and large gatherings are banned, in order to slow the pandemic, the Cannes Film Festival was an inevitable casualty. It was a matter of when it would be postponed, not if. Well, that news has finally come down, pushing the fest from its initial plan to be held in the middle of May. It was just a matter of time until this happened, though it’s obviously still a bummer.

A Tweet came down from Cannes’ official account saying simply that “Due to the health crisis and the development of the French and international situation, the Festival de Cannes will no longer be able to take place on the dates planned, from May 12 to 23.” Presumably, the festival will be held either in the fall or winter (Cannes itself is talking about potential new dates in June, though that seems rather optimistic, at least in my mind), though there’s definitely a chance that it just skips this year, as could be the case for many events. For now, the fest is off. If Cannes makes an subsequent arrangements, we’ll be sure to have it. Until then, we just have this sad yet obvious news to report.

Here’s the Tweet from the festival’s account:

Due to the health crisis and the development of the French and international situation, the Festival de Cannes will no longer be able to take place on the dates planned, from May 12 to 23. More info #Cannes2020 👉 https://t.co/peLmfw0gQW pic.twitter.com/SVWPasvU23 — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) March 19, 2020

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)