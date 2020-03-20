Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Movie Suspends Production As Tom Hanks Recovers From Coronavirus



As you can imagine, the global Coronavirus pandemic is now even impacting movies that have yet to begin filming. It cares not for cinephiles and their desire to see new work from Baz Luhrmann. Of course, with Tom Hanks being the first celebrity to contract the virus, while down in Australia to get ready to film Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley project, it meant that the flick was not going to proceed as scheduled. Well, today that was made official, as production has halted and filming will not being as intended. Surprising? Not in the slightest? Disappointing? Considering the potential of the material…it sure is.

The film was set to star Hanks as Elvis’ manager, with Austin Butler playing Elvis himself. Luhrmann was the one who confirmed this all, sending out a message on Twitter to his fans. Of course, the movie will still happen, at some point, but for now, it’s very much on hold.

Here is the Tweet from Luhrmann:

(Source: Deadline)