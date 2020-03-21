“The Lovebirds” Is Headed From Paramount To Netflix



If it seems like all of the news has solely been about films not coming out for the foreseeable future, consider this a bit of a relief. Among the wave of titles canceling/delaying their theatrical releases due to the Coronavirus outbreak, The Lovebirds was chief among them. Paramount Pictures had initially scheduled the Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae murder mystery comedy for an early April release date. Obviously, that was never going to happen. Well, Paramount has opted to move on from the title entirely, with Netflix stepping in to give it a streaming release in the near future. All things considered, that has to be seen as a win for all involved.

The Lovebirds reunites Nanjiani with Michael Showalter, the director of The Big Sick, which Nanjiani starred in and co-wrote, scoring a Best Original Screenplay nomination at the Academy Awards. That made this movie one to definitely look out for, in addition to Rae’s comedic chops. Now, with the April 3rd release date a thing of the past, we’ll just have to wait and see when Netflix opts to drop the flick on its streaming service. My guess is that it’ll be sooner rather than later, considering the captured audience that they have now, but it remains to be seen. Sit tight and you’ll be able to watch The Lovebirds in the comfort of your own home, provided you subscribe to Netflix.

