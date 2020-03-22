Box Office Report For March 20-22 (Yeah, Right)



Welcome back one and all to the weekly box office report! As is always the case, each and every Sunday you can expect a look at what made the most money in theaters, as well as just how all of the new releases fared. Well, that’s how we normally start off this post, but as you all know, the Coronavirus pandemic has closed movie theaters across the country (many of the the theater chains started doing so this week). Without new film releases, obviously the box office has completely tanked. Still, if/when reports are still being made public, we’ll report them. Consider it an attempt at normalcy in these anything but normal times, silly as it may be…

With no new releases, I’ll just remind you all that Blow the Man Down, Hooking Up, and Human Capital were among the titles hitting VOD. Obviously, they didn’t come to theaters, but they’re still out there, so be sure to check at least some of them out!

(If the partial numbers for the week are published at some point, before theaters widely began closing, we’ll update here to provide you with them. The same goes for whatever is made available in the weeks to come)

Until next weekend!