Listen To The Newest Episode Of The Hollywood News® Podcast!

LISTEN TO ALL OUR HOLLYWOOD NEWS PODCASTS

First of all, I hope all of you are staying safe and sane in these trying times. As a distraction, we’re just taking another opportunity to give all of our readers a friendly reminder about the podcast we have here at Hollywood News. Easy to enjoy in short bursts, as the episodes are only about ten minutes long, we have plenty of Academy Award coverage from last year, and now that Oscar season is over, we’ve been moving over into more reviews and interviews, as seen a month or so ago with our Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani chat, as well a handful of others. Yesterday, we chatted with actor Sam Richardson. Be sure to give it a look and share on social media so others can enjoy as well.

Once again, here is an easy link to the SoundCloud page for Hollywood News and all of the Hollywood News Podcast episodes so far (with more to come), including the Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani special guest episode, as well as our most recent Sam Richardson one:

We hope you enjoy the podcast and stay tuned for more episodes coming very soon, including some more interviews in the very near future. Expect a few big names, too!