HollywoodNews.com > *NEWS > New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo 4 President!
Sun, Mar 22 2020 | Published in *NEWS, AWARDS, CAUSES, CELEBS, CRAFTS, FEATURED, HEADLINE, HEADLINES, MOVIES, MUSIC, TV

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo 4 President!

By: Carlos de Abreu

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo 4 President!

An alternative to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination

The hashtag #PresidentCuomo — referring to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — was trending on social media as the party’s voters continued to mull who should take on President Trump in November.

“President Cuomo is really raising the bar for leadership [right now], and I’m here for it. #PresidentCuomo#CoronavirusPandemic,” one Twitter user wrote.

To learn more about Governor Andrew Cuomo

About Carlos de Abreu

Carlos is the publisher of HollywoodNews.com and co-author of the national and “The New York Times” bestseller, "Husband, Lover, Spy: A True Story,” St. Martin’s Press, as well as “Opening The Doors To Hollywood,” Crown Publishing. In addition, he is an Internet pioneer that launched the Hollywood Network® online, in 1994, and is the founder and CEO of the Hollywood Network® Inc., an entertainment, marketing and live event production company. In 1997, he founded the prestigious Hollywood Film Festival® and Hollywood Awards®. He was a jet pilot in the Portuguese Air Force and studied economics at the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa, and film at UCLA.
View all articles by Carlos de Abreu
Send Email |Website

Follow us

Breaking Hollywood News   


UPDATES BY EMAIL

Comments are closed.