New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo 4 President!

An alternative to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination

The hashtag #PresidentCuomo — referring to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — was trending on social media as the party’s voters continued to mull who should take on President Trump in November.

“President Cuomo is really raising the bar for leadership [right now], and I’m here for it. #PresidentCuomo#CoronavirusPandemic,” one Twitter user wrote.

To learn more about Governor Andrew Cuomo