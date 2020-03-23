CONTEST! Win Digital Copies Of “Bombshell” And More To Celebrate Women’s History Month!



We have something pretty nice to share with you all today: a little contest to brighten up these dark days. Lionsgate has been kind enough to provide us with a digital code for their Academy Award winning Bombshell, starring Charlize Theron, as well as a few other titles, in honor of Women’s History Month. Details can be found below, but we hope you enter. After all, these are strange, potentially bleak times for many, and a good movie can do wonders, even if just as a temporary distraction. We’re glad to be able to provide this opportunity for our readers, so consider it our thanks to you!

What we’re giving away: Lionsgate is offering a digital code giveaway for Bombshell, as well as The Hunger Games, A Simple Favor, and The Spy Who Dumped Me. Furthermore, LD Entertainment is also including Judy in the bundle. So, that’s five films up for grabs! Plus, they’re pretty varied, content wise, so there’s more or less something for everyone here.

How to enter: Send an email to joeymagidson@gmail.com with the heading “Celebrate Women’s History Month with Bombshell!” and we’ll choose randomly from the entries. You only need to enter once. Multiple entries from the same account will be discarded. Enter once you see this post, and sit tight for a message letting you know if you’ve won…

Good luck!