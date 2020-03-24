Warner Bros. Delays “In The Heights” In The Wake Of The Coronavirus Pandemic



We have some more release date changes to report today. Obviously, the outbreak of Coronavirus has brought Hollywood to a screeching halt, with studios scrambling to move their movies, both big and fall, away from the closed theaters that can’t play them. Warner Bros. pulled two of their bigger 2020 players this afternoon, with more potentially still to come. This is becoming the norm to report on, and it’s a tragedy, but there are obviously far bigger issues in the world, so just keep that in mind. These flicks will eventually see the light of day, just not as soon as some had hoped for…

Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical was set to come out and join the early Oscar race on June 26th. Obviously Warner Bros. is now thinking either the late summer, early fall, or even potentially beyond, be it the winter or 2021. Whenever it comes out, expect the film to be an Academy Award hopeful, across the board. In the Heights wasn’t the only delay from WB today, either, as the animated feature Scoob! (a Scooby Doo prequel, if you hadn’t guessed) will obviously not be making its May 15th release date. In both cases, a new placement on the calendar is yet to be decided.

Stay tuned for more…

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)