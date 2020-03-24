“Wonder Woman 1984” Moves Its Release Date To August



Another release date change to report here, though with a small quirk to it. This time, we have Warner Bros. again moving one of their giant tentpole titles in the Wonder Woman sequel Wonder woman 1984. Now, it’s obviously another movie falling victim to the Coronavirus, but it’s not the same purgatory for the other WB releases we covered earlier. Instead, the company has a specific date in mind for the film.

Wonder Woman 1984 will now come out on August 14th, instead of June 5th. This obviously doesn’t preclude another change if things don’t improve, but in a statement released a short time ago, it does seem like WB thinks this is the way to play it safe without totally upending the flick. For legions of Wonder Woman fans, they’re probably only slightly disappointed, as they still can look forward to Patty Jenkins directing gal Gadot in an adventure this summer. It will just be a little later than expected…

Here is what Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich had to say in his statement:

“When we greenlit ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on Aug. 14. We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then.”

