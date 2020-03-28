        Ryan Gosling Is Attached To Star In The Film Adaptation Of "The Martian" Author's Next Novel                "Vivarium" Is A Creative Exercise Re-Teaming Jesse Eisenberg With Imogen Poots                The Golden Globes Will Have New Eligibility Rules Due To Coronavirus                Jesse Eisenberg Opposes The Nazis As Marcel Marceau In "Resistance"                "Banana Split" Has A Dynamite Script And A Star Making Performance From Hannah Marks                "Wonder Woman 1984" Moves Its Release Date To August                Netflix's "Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution" Is Another Important Documentary From The Obamas And Higher Ground                Warner Bros. Delays "In The Heights" In The Wake Of The Coronavirus Pandemic                CONTEST! Win Digital Copies Of "Bombshell" And More To Celebrate Women's History Month!                Listen To The Newest Episode Of The Hollywood News® Podcast!                Box Office Report For March 20-22 (Yeah, Right)                New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo 4 President!                Sam Richardson Talks About His Starring Role In "Hooking Up"                "The Lovebirds" Is Headed From Paramount To Netflix                Amazon's "Blow The Man Down" Entertainingly Reveals A Small Town's Dark Secrets        
HollywoodNews.com > *NEWS > Ryan Gosling Is Attached To Star In The Film Adaptation Of “The Martian” Author’s Next Novel
Sat, Mar 28 2020 | Published in *NEWS, AWARDS, CELEBS, HEADLINES, MOVIES, MUSIC, TV

Ryan Gosling Is Attached To Star In The Film Adaptation Of “The Martian” Author’s Next Novel

By: Joey Magidson


We haven’t had a lot of new movies coming together over the last month or so, which makes this bit of news even more deliciously enticing than it already is. MGM is currently in talks to acquire the rights to the film adaptation of Andy Weir’s next novel. Weir has previously written The Martian, which turned into a Best Picture nominee and commercial/critical smash, as well as Artemis, which is still set up to be a project helmed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Now, his next effort is going to be getting the cinematic treatment too, with a massive A-lister attached to the starring role. Who might that be? Well, none other than Ryan Gosling, that’s who.

Even though the book (called Project Hail Mary) is not due out until next year, MGM is setting this up. Gosling in the lead role as well as producing is an excellent start, suggesting that a huge filmmaker will undoubtedly end up helming. Especially if the right writer(s) and director end up coming aboard, this has a ton of potential. According to reports, the plot is twisty and being kept a secret, but involves the following (according to Deadline’s exclusive):

“The book is described as a solitary tale of an astronaut on a space ship who is tasked with saving the planet. There are some very clever twists that I won’t give away here, but is consistent with the ingenuity that made The Martian a thrilling ride. Gosling is attached to play the astronaut.”

Personally, I love Gosling and I love Weir, so the combination is positively tantalizing. Obviously, this won’t launch for quite some time, but with the book to look forward to first, this is at least something nice to keep in the back of your mind…

Stay tuned for more on Project Hail Mary!

(Source: Deadline)

About Joey Magidson

A graduate of Stony Brook University (where he studied Cinema and Cultural Studies), resides in Brooklyn, New York. He contributes to several other film-related websites and is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.
View all articles by Joey Magidson
Send Email |Website

Follow us

Breaking Hollywood News   


UPDATES BY EMAIL

Comments are closed.