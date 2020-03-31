Sony Delays “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” And “Morbius” Until 2021 Due To Coronavirus



Another studio has opted to push off from the mess that is 2020. Sony, almost completely, has abandoned ship on the year and is moving their biggest titles into 2021. Obviously, this is due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the outbreak that has shuttered movie theaters indefinitely. Without a solid timetable for when theaters could open again, it does make sense for the studio to play it safe and just think about next year, when things will hopefully be back to normal (or whatever will pass for normalcy in the future). They’ve delayed most of their highest profile tentpoles, including the highly anticipated Ghostbusters sequel.

Chief among the changes are Ghostbusters: Afterlife moving from this July to next March. Morbius is going from the same timeframe of July to March, pushing into 2021. The upcoming still to be shot Uncharted film is heading from March of next year to October, giving it extra time to actually go into production. Interestingly, the naval drama Greyhound has actually been removed from the schedule entirely. Instead of this June, it’s going to come out at some heretofore unknown period. These are just some of the dominos that continue to fall as Hollywood gives way to the demands of this virus.

Jason Reitman’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” has moved from July 10, 2020, to March 5, 2021; Jared Leto’s “Morbius” has been pushed back from July 31, 2020, to March 19, 2021; Tom Holland-starring video game adaptation “Uncharted” went from March 5, 2021, to Oct. 8, 2021; and “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” moved from Aug. 7, 2020, to Jan. 15, 2021. An untitled Sony/Marvel movie was also delayed from an original Oct. 8, 2021 date and is now undated.

Virtually every major Sony title was moved out of 2020, with the exception of Kevin Hart drama “Fatherhood,” which moved up to Oct. 23, 2020, from Jan. 15, 2021. Tom Hanks’ World War II drama “Greyhound,” was taken off the schedule indefinitely from its June release.

