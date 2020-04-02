        Jeff Cronenweth Discusses The Unique Job Of A Cinematographer                "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" And "The Way Back": The Best Of The First Quarter Of 2020                Sony Delays "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" And "Morbius" Until 2021 Due To Coronavirus                "Faith Based" Pokes Fun At A Very Unique Film Genre                The Top 25: Best Film Editing Winners                Ryan Gosling Is Attached To Star In The Film Adaptation Of "The Martian" Author's Next Novel                "Vivarium" Is A Creative Exercise Re-Teaming Jesse Eisenberg With Imogen Poots                The Golden Globes Will Have New Eligibility Rules Due To Coronavirus                Jesse Eisenberg Opposes The Nazis As Marcel Marceau In "Resistance"                "Banana Split" Has A Dynamite Script And A Star Making Performance From Hannah Marks                "Wonder Woman 1984" Moves Its Release Date To August                Netflix's "Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution" Is Another Important Documentary From The Obamas And Higher Ground                Warner Bros. Delays "In The Heights" In The Wake Of The Coronavirus Pandemic                CONTEST! Win Digital Copies Of "Bombshell" And More To Celebrate Women's History Month!                Listen To The Newest Episode Of The Hollywood News® Podcast!        
HollywoodNews.com > *NEWS > Jeff Cronenweth Discusses The Unique Job Of A Cinematographer
Thu, Apr 2 2020 | Published in *NEWS, AWARDS, CELEBS, HEADLINES, Interviews, Interviews, MOVIES, MUSIC, REVIEWS, TV

Jeff Cronenweth Discusses The Unique Job Of A Cinematographer

By: Joey Magidson


Cinematography is a true art form. To compose a memorable shot is something that one really does need a skill for. That doesn’t even take into account how a cinematographer must work well with a director, have an understanding of their camera, and an infinite number of other assets necessary to help make a movie succeed. Earlier this week, we got a chance to talk with two time Academy Award nominated cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth, who was able to detail just some of what goes into being a quality DP.

Cronenweth has been cited by the Academy twice. Both times, collaborations with director David Fincher (The Social Network, followed by The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) received Oscar nominations in Best Cinematography. Tomorrow, he ventures into television for the first time, collaborating with filmmaker Mark Romenek on an episode of the new Amazon Prime science fiction series Tales from the Loop. Generously chatting on the phone for nearly a half hour, Cronenweth details not just working on the show, but with Fincher as well. He even tells us a few interesting stories about his father Jordan Cronenweth, a famous cinematographer in his own right. It’s an informative and loose interview, so we hope you enjoy it…

Here is our chat with Jeff Cronenweth:


Enjoy the interview and be sure to check out Tales from the Loop!

About Joey Magidson

A graduate of Stony Brook University (where he studied Cinema and Cultural Studies), resides in Brooklyn, New York. He contributes to several other film-related websites and is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.
View all articles by Joey Magidson
Send Email |Website

Follow us

Breaking Hollywood News   


UPDATES BY EMAIL

Comments are closed.