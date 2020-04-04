“Impractical Jokers: The Movie” Is Available In Homes And Is A Perfect Distraction From Real Life



For almost all of us, being stuck in our homes has led to mass amounts of boredom. For those like myself, not being able to go to the movie theater is a huge change from what we’re used to. Luckily, a number of films that came out just before the Coronavirus pandemic broke out have gone quickly to Video On Demand, allowing audiences to still indulge in their offerings. One such title is Impractical Jokers: The Movie, one of my favorite comedies of 2020 so far, and a perfect tonic from all of the world’s stress right now. Film wise, there are few options more determined to put a smile on your face than this one.

For those who still don’t know about this team, a quick refresher is in order for you. The Impractical Jokers are Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn (Q for short), and Sal Vulcano. The four have been friends for decades and came to prominence with YouTube videos initially, before getting the show, which has proved to be an incredible success story. Quinn, or Q, also has emerged as a popular figure in the podcasting world, not just for the short lived What Say You? podcast he did with Vulcano, but mainly for Tell Em Steve-Dave, the podcast started on Kevin Smith’s SModCo network by Walter Flanagan and Bryan Johnson, which was actually the basis for the reality series Comic Book Men (which, in an added turn, was initially going to feature Q in the show). Quinn isn’t the only one finding success in multiple formats, either, as Murray is a successful novelist, while Vulcano is working in stand up comedy. Besides the show, the tour as the comedy quarter The Tenderloins, playing to sold out theaters across the world. Even more recently, they’ve become game show stars with The Misery Index. Quite frankly, they’re everywhere, including constant rebroadcasts of Impractical Jokers, and that’s meant as a compliment.

Again, as a reminder, Impractical Jokers: The Movie is a feature length version of the show, with an added narrative. The plot summary, via IMDb: “The story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the Impractical Jokers on the road competing in hidden-camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of the four Jokers.” Essentially, there’s a light story to give the guys an excuse to do a version of Impractical Jokers with some higher production values. Chris Henchy directs a script he co-wrote with Gatto, Murray, Quinn, and Vulcano, who also star. Leo Birenberg, Paul Jones, and Zach Robinson handle the music.

Quality wise, this is a silly film just meant to tickle your funny bone. In that manner, it’s a smashing success. Watching the four go on a road trip, playing pranks, handing out punishments, and just having fun, is (pardon the phrase) infectious. The narrative device setting the plot in motion is fairly dumb, but it actually fits in with the silliness of everything else. Essentially, you’re paying for the best possible episode of Impractical Jokers possible, with added skits thrown in. if the narrative elements don’t blow you away, you still have what makes the Jokers so much fun. However, if you dig the whole package, all the better!

With everything going on in the world, having Impractical Jokers: The Movie as a home viewing option is a bit of a godsend. If you missed it during its small yet surprisingly profitable theatrical run, it’s out on Digital for your purchasing pleasure now. If you already have seen it, why not revisit it? The flick is just as re-watchable as the show, and that’s saying something…

Be sure to check out Impractical Jokers: The Movie, available on VOD now!