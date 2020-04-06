        The Top 25: Best Documentary Feature Winners                A Journalist Attempts To Expose Stalin's Famine In "Mr. Jones"                "Impractical Jokers: The Movie" Is Available In Homes And Is A Perfect Distraction From Real Life                "Slay The Dragon" Expounds On The Dangers Of Gerrymandering                Jeff Cronenweth Discusses The Unique Job Of A Cinematographer                "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" And "The Way Back": The Best Of The First Quarter Of 2020                Sony Delays "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" And "Morbius" Until 2021 Due To Coronavirus                "Faith Based" Pokes Fun At A Very Unique Film Genre                The Top 25: Best Film Editing Winners                Ryan Gosling Is Attached To Star In The Film Adaptation Of "The Martian" Author's Next Novel                "Vivarium" Is A Creative Exercise Re-Teaming Jesse Eisenberg With Imogen Poots                The Golden Globes Will Have New Eligibility Rules Due To Coronavirus                Jesse Eisenberg Opposes The Nazis As Marcel Marceau In "Resistance"                "Banana Split" Has A Dynamite Script And A Star Making Performance From Hannah Marks                "Wonder Woman 1984" Moves Its Release Date To August        
The Top 25: Best Documentary Feature Winners

By: Joey Magidson


Hope you’re all keeping safe! As we continue on with the weekly series I’m doing once again here on the site, we’re talking the top 25 Oscar winners in just about every single one of the Academy Award categories out there for us to discuss. Aside from the short form categories and likely something much harder to rank like Best Sound Editing or Best Sound Mixing as I’ve mentioned in the weeks prior, I’ll be hitting them all over the coming weeks, including of course the big eight categories, a few of which have already received this treatment. I’m also potentially going to do one that doesn’t really exist (a fictitious/wishful thinking Best Ensemble category), but that’s just an idea I currently am toying with. We’ll see about that one, but for now, we’ll stick to reality.

For today’s post, I’ll be going ahead and knocking off another one of the so-called in between categories (though technically a technical category, if you’ll excuse the phrasing), with this one being the Best Documentary Feature field. Depending on the category in question, I may wind up discussing the individual winners I’m citing specifically or just giving a broad overview of the winners. Like I said over the past few weeks though, in all honesty, you mostly just want to see the list anyway, so I have no problem obliging you there in that regard. All you have to do is just be patient over the next couple of paragraphs…

Okay. This time around, I’m just going with the overview route again, though many of these documentaries are well worth having more said about them. Personally, I’ve favored a lot of the more recent winners in this category, but that’s just me. Some of you might be fans of the early winners. I certainly don’t exclude them, but I feel that in the last decade and change, some of the very best winners have been released, plain and simple.

Before getting to the list itself, I want to just discuss my top ten a bit now (interestingly for this update, a number of recent winners has now made the cut). My number one pick might be a bit controversial for some, but I remain a big Michael Moore fan and feel that he really hit a home run with Bowling for Columbine. Issues documentaries often speak to me, hence the high placement of modern winners like The Cove and An Inconvenient Truth, as well as an older one like The Times of Harvey Milk. Rounding out the rest of the top ten we have The Fog of War, Harlan County USA, Man on Wire, March of the Penguins, One Day in September, and When We Were Kings. All are top notch docs, I can assure you of that much.

Here now is how I would rank the 25 top winners of the Best Documentary Feature Oscar:

25. Woodstock
24. Inside Job
23. The Eleanor Roosevelt Story
22. Undefeated
21. I Am a Promise: The Children of Stanton Elementary School
20. Searching for Sugar Man
19. The Last Days
18. In the Shadow of the Stars
17. American Dream
16. Anne Frank Remembered
15. Born into Brothels
14. Free Solo
13. Citizenfour
12. Taxi to the Dark Side
11. Harlan County, USA
10. One Day in September
9. Man on Wire
8. The Fog of War
7. March of the Penguins
6. OJ: Made in America
5. When We Were Kings
4. The Times of Harvey Milk
3. An Inconvenient Truth
2. The Cove
1. Bowling for Columbine

Honorable Mention: 20 Feet from Stardom, American Factory, Amy, Genocide, Icarus, and Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport

Stay tuned for another category to get this same sort of treatment next week, potentially even with another big eight one coming your way!

