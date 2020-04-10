Updated Academy Award Predictions For April!



First of all, I hope everyone is staying safe. That’s the most important thing. By comparison, the Oscars are meaningless. However, I know there are plenty of people who look forward to advance predictions and their subsequent updates, so I don’t want to let anyone down. So, bellow you’ll see another round of predictions, ever so slightly tinkered with. Nothing much is happening to report on, awards wise, but when it does happen, we’ll be here for you. In the meantime, consider this mostly just a look at some of the potential contenders if/when awards season does come around. Some of these titles may end up 2021 releases, but at least a good handful will be under consideration for this year’s prizes…

Here now is a slightly updated new set of Academy Award predictions:

BEST PICTURE

1. West Side Story

2. Mank

3. The Trial of the Chicago 7

4. Da 5 Bloods

5. C’mon C’mon

6. News of the World

7. Nomadland

8. Stillwater

9. Ammonite

10. Blonde

Next in Line: 11. The Last Duel 12. Tenet 13. In the Heights 14. The French Dispatch 15. I’m Thinking of Ending Things 16. Minari 17. The Eyes of Tammy Faye 18. Annette 19. On the Rocks 20. Dune 21. Promising Young Woman 22. Next Goal Wins 23. Those Who Wish Me Dead 24. Hillbilly Elegy 25. King Richard 26. Never Rarely Sometimes Always 27. Respect 28. Soul 29. The Invisible Man 30. Wonder Woman 1984

BEST DIRECTOR

1. David Fincher – Mank

2. Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods

3. Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

4. Mike Mills – C’mon C’mon

5. Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

Next in Line: 6. Paul Greengrass – News of the World 7. Andrew Dominik – Blonde 8. Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7 9. Ridley Scott – The Last Duel 10. Mike Mills – C’mon C’mon

BEST ACTOR

1. Tom Hanks – News of the World

2. Matt Damon – Stillwater (or The Last Duel)

3. Gary Oldman – Mank

4. Joaquin Phoenix – C’mon C’mon

5. Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Next in Line: 6. Andrew Garfield – The Eyes of Tammy Faye 7. Will Smith – King Richard 8. Adam Driver – Annette (or The Last Duel) 9. Michael Fassbender – Next Goal Wins 10. Ben Affleck – The Way Back

BEST ACTRESS

1. Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

2. Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

3. Ana de Armas – Blonde

4. Kate Winslet – Ammonite

5. Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Next in Line: 6. Rachel Zegler – West Side Story 7. Marion Cottilard – Annette 8. Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always 9. Jennifer Hudson – Respect 10. Jesse Buckley – I’m Thinking of Ending Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

1. Tom Burke – Mank

2. Jesse Plemons – I’m Thinking of Ending Things

3. Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

4. Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods

5. Eddie Redmayne – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Next in Line: 6. Ben Affleck – The Last Duel 7. David Strathairn – Nomadland 8. Joseph Gordon-Levitt – The Trial of the Chicago 7 9. Bill Murray – The French Dispatch 10. Paul Walter Hauser – Da 5 Bloods

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

1. Saoirse Ronan – Ammonite

2. Rashida Jones – On the Rocks

3. Abigail Breslin – Stillwater

4. Jodie Comer – The Last Duel

5. Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Next in Line: 6. Lily Collins – Mank 7. Gabby Hoffman – C’mon C’mon 8. Ariana DeBose – West Side Story 9. Rebecca Ferguson – Dune 10. Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1. The Trial of the Chicago 7

2. C’mon C’mon

3. Mank

4. Da 5 Bloods

5. On the Rocks

Next in Line: 6. The French Dispatch 7. Tenet 8. The Eyes of Tammy Faye 9. Never Rarely Sometimes Always 10. The King of Staten Island

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

1. Nomadland

2. West Side Story

3. Blonde

4. The Last Duel

5. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Next in Line: 6. News of the World 7. Next Goal Wins 8. Dune 9. Those Who Wish Me Dead 10. In the Heights

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

1. Soul

2. Onward

3. Raya and the Last Dragon

4. Trolls World Tour

5. The Croods 2

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1. Tenet

2. West Side Story

3. Dune

4. The French Dispatch

5. The Last Duel

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1. Mank

2. Tenet

3. West Side Story

4. Dune

5. The Last Duel

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

1. Mank

2. The French Dispatch

3. The Last Duel

4. Emma.

5. Ammonite

BEST FILM EDITING

1. Tenet

2. Mank

3. News of the World

4. Dune

5. Da 5 Bloods

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

1. The French Dispatch

2. Mank

3. Dune

4. The Witches

5. Mulan

BEST SOUND MIXING

1. Tenet

2. West Side Story

3. Dune

4. In the Heights

5. No Time to Die

BEST SOUND EDITING

1. Tenet

2. West Side Story

3. Dune

4. In the Heights

5. No Time to Die

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

1. Tenet

2. Dune

3. Eternals

4. Godzilla vs Kong

5. Wonder Woman 1984

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

1. Mank

2. Dune

3. Soul

4. The French Dispatch

5. Da 5 Bloods

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

1. No Time to Die

2. In the Heights

3. Soul

4. Annette

5. Miss Americana

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

1. Crip Camp

2. Dick Johnson is Dead

3. Miss Americana

4. Boys State

5. A Thousand Cuts

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

1. ???

2. ???

3. ???

4. ???

5. ???



Stay tuned for an update next month!