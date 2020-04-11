The Top 25: Best Supporting Actor Winners



Happy Saturday to you all (even though time has lost all meaning, these days). In any event, it’s time for a little bit of weekend fun! Continuing on with this weekly series I’m doing for the site, we’re in the midst of talking the top 25 Oscar winners in just about every single one of the Academy Award categories. Aside from the shorts and something a bit harder to rank like Best Sound Editing or Best Sound Mixing as I mentioned previously (I’m a broken record at this point, I know…and watch, one day I’ll actually do those two categories), I’ll be hitting them all over the coming weeks and months, including of course the big eight categories.

For our latest installment, today I’ll be going ahead and knocking off another of those rather big ones you all love so much, the ever interesting Best Supporting Actor category. As always, depending on the category in question, I may wind up discussing the individual winners I’m citing specifically or just give more of a broad overview of the winners, but I’m keeping it simple for this one and will focus on the list. Like I’ve said each week though, in all honesty, you all mostly just want to see the list anyway, so I have no problem obliging you there in that particular regard. All you have to do is just be patient over the paragraph or two…

The Best Supporting Actor is an incredibly interesting Oscar category without question, due in part to some of the more interesting names that you can see sometimes pop up as winners. I’ll be honest and let you all know that I personally find this to be the weakest of the acting categories, but there are some outstanding winners to be found here, no doubt about that. I know my number one choice isn’t necessarily going to be a popular one, but I stand by it, as you’ll see below!

This week, with this particular acting category, what I’m going to do is give you the list right now, along with just a few shot words about some of the top choices beforehand. Essentially, the list is less static than from last time around, when it was mostly three newest inclusions in Mahershala Ali, Sam Rockwell, and J.K. Simmons (who makes a play for the very top spot), plus a few new honorable mentions, getting included. Today, there’s more movement, along with the inclusion of Brad Pitt, in a high spot, no less. The top slot, however, remains Heath Ledger’s, so fear not. Here goes nothing…

My Top 25 Best Supporting Actor winners are:

25. Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

24. Christopher Plummer – Beginners

23. Morgan Freeman – Million Dollar Baby

22. Gene Hackman – Unforgiven

21. Jack Nicholson – Terms of Endearment

20. Chris Cooper – Adaptation

19. Jack Lemmon – Mister Roberts

18. George Kennedy – Cool Hand Luke

17. Martin Landau – Ed Wood

16. Kevin Spacey – The Usual Suspects

15. Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

14. Benecio del Toro – Traffic

13. Christian Bale – The Fighter

12. Michael Caine – Hannah and her Sisters

11. Jared Leto – Dallas Buyers Club

10. Robert De Niro – The Godfather Part II

9. Cuba Gooding Jr. – Jerry Maguire

8. Javier Bardem – No Country for Old Men

7. Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

6. Joe Pesci – Goodfellas

5. Robin Williams – Good Will Hunting

4. Christoph Waltz – Inglourious Basterds

3. J.K. Simmons – Whiplash

2. Kevin Kline – A Fish Called Wanda

1. Heath Ledger – The Dark Knight

Honorable Mention: Louis Gossett Jr. – An Officer and a Gentleman, Joel Grey – Cabaret, Walter Huston – The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Karl Malden – A Street Care Named Desire, Mark Rylance – Bridge of Spies, and Christoph Waltz – Django Unchained

Next week, I’ll turn my attention to another category, so stay tuned!