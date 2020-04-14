Pixar’s “Soul” Is The Latest Film To Change Release Dates Due To Coronavirus



A June release date was always looking very optimistic for Pixar’s latest effort, the musical and spiritual Soul. It’s clear that Disney would love to be the first company to welcome audiences back into the movie theaters with open arms, but after they moved their Marvel Cinematic Universe offering Black Widow (to November, after leaving it undated for a bit), this was only a matter of time. Yes, Soul will not be coming out in two months, but rather will be hanging back until the fall, when hopefully we’re finished with the coronavirus pandemic and we don’t live our lives in constant fear of COVID-19.

A number of sources, including Variety, have confirmed that Disney and Pixar will now release Soul on November 20th. That’s five full months after its initial June 19th date, which clearly can not happen. The fall and winter months here in 2020 are going to be absolutely jam packed with content, assuming we’re past coronavirus and are getting our lives back to normal. If so, this animated offering could be one of the bigger titles hitting screens, as Pixar’s prestige efforts are truly event films. Time will tell, but it’s something to look forward to, especially once you read the plot, which is as ambitious as anything the company has tried before.

Here is what Variety describes the plot for Soul as:

“Soul,” directed by Pete Docter, centers on a middle-school music teacher (voiced by Jamie Foxx) who dreams of being a jazz performer. But before his big break, he gets in an accident that causes his soul to be separated from his body. He’s then transported to the “You Seminar,” where he teams up with 22 (voiced by Tina Fey) to return his soul back to his body on Earth before it’s too late.

Stay tuned for more on the movie and the entire situation as we have it…

(Source: Variety)