San Diego Comic-Con Is The Latest Event To Cancel Due To Coronavirus



At this point, it was probably inevitable that San Diego Comic-Con was not going to be happening. However, with the amount of anticipation it generates each and every single year, hope sprung eternal that the coronavirus pandemic would not affect the gathering in 2020. Well, COVID-19 has the last laugh, as today the convention’s decision makers opted to cancel it. So, Comic-Con will not be happening, at least not in the way initially intended. A summer staple, it now will have to either look towards 2021, or perhaps some point in the fall (update: it has been rescheduled for next year). Either way, July in San Diego is officially off, so make of that what you will.

Comic-Con had been scheduled this year for July 23-26, with the new date now, according to sources, being July 22-25 in 2021. Much more than a comic book convention, San Diego Comic-Con is a gathering that brings together all corners of the entertainment world. For some, it’s comics, while for others, it’s the annual Kevin Smith panel to look forward to. In recent years, some of the major film tentpoles have gone elsewhere, with companies like Disney having D23 and Star Wars Celebration to hawk their wares, but it’s still a place where blockbusters are previewed, setting into motion future summer movie seasons. The industry is already hurting a great deal, so this won’t help, but when it comes to Coronavirus, it is much better to be safe than it is to be sorry. So, next in San Diego, it is…

Here is a bit from the official Comic-Con announcement, as per The Hollywood Reporter:

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” said Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer. “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)