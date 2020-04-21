Warner Bros. Moves “The Batman” Release Date (And More)



The longer that the film industry remains shuttered by the Coronavirus pandemic, the more of a ripple effect that’s going to be seen once things are back to normal (or whatever passes for normal). One such impact is going to be in future release dates. Productions that either haven’t started yet, were in progress, or had just finished when COVID-19 struck are stuck in a sort of limbo, so studios are making adjustments on the fly. One such studio is Warner Bros. (though they all are, as we’ve covered over the last handful of weeks), which has moved some of their biggest tentpoles to new dates.

According to Variety, the two big titles moving are Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which is going from June 25th of 2021 to October 1st of next year, as well as the prequel film to The Sopranos, The Many Saints of Newark (which may have been retitled or at one point just titled Newark). The prequel has been bumped out of this year completely, going from September 25th to March 12th of 2021. Having already moved a couple of their movies out of this summer, they’ve interestingly held on to Christopher Nolan’s Tenet as a July 17th release, at least for now.

Here’s some of what else Variety listed in their post:

The studio has also rescheduled two of its DC superhero movies: “The Flash” moved forward a month, and will open on June 2, 2022, instead of July 1. Meanwhile, “Shazam 2” is hitting the big screen seven months later than anticipated, and is set to launch on Nov. 4, 2022, instead of April 1.

Other titles that were impacted by the broad changes to Warner Bros.’ theatrical release calendar include Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, led by Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. It was scheduled to launch Oct. 1, 2021, and will now grace theaters on Nov. 5, 2021. “King Richard,” a sports drama starring Will Smith as the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, was pushed back a year, from Nov. 25, 2020, to Nov. 19, 2021. Elsewhere, the studio’s untitled Fred Hampton film has been pulled from the release calendar.

For now, Warner Bros. is maintaining release dates for Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” (July 17) and its “Wonder Woman” sequel (Aug. 14).

As previously reported by the studio, “In the Heights,” an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical that was due out this summer, as well as animated adventure “Scoob” and James Wan’s thriller “Malignant” were shelved and remain without release dates.

(Source: Variety)