F. Murray Abraham Talks His New Show, Video Games, And More

By: Joey Magidson


Talking to a legend can go any number of ways. Luckily, when I got on the phone last week to chat with F. Murray Abraham, he was about as surprising as it gets. Charming, disarming, eager to talk, and just overall delightful, the Oscar winning actor was an absolute joy to interview. We were talking about his scene stealing part in the Apple TV+ show Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, which is a riot of a comedy. Abraham as a writer for a video game? The comedic possibilities were ample, and having the Academy Award winner dive right in makes it a true bit of inspired casting.

Below is my conversation with the Oscar winner. When I tell you that it was a blast to speak with F. Murray Abraham, I’m underselling it. He was a delight. We get into video games, his new show, living in New York City, a little bit of baseball, and just what life is like right now. It’s as fun an interview as I’ve done in a long time. We hope you enjoy the chat with Abraham. If it’s half as fun to listen to as it was to record, it’s a job very well done…

Enjoy our discussion with F. Murray Abraham:


We hope you enjoyed the interview! Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is now available to watch on Apple TV+, so check it out!

