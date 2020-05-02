The Top 25: Best Animated Feature Winners



Alright folks, onward (no pun intended) we go folks with this weekly series of mine that I’m doing here at the site. Yes, we’re talking the top 25 Oscar winners in just about every single one of the Academy Award categories out there to be discussed. As you know, aside from the shorts and something like Best Sound Editing or Best Sound Mixing like I already mentioned previously, I’ll be hitting them all over the coming weeks and months. Of course, that includes the big eight categories, a few of which I’ve already knocked off. I’m also potentially going to do one that doesn’t exist (a fictitious, at least for now, Best Ensemble category), but that’s just an idea I currently am toying with. We’ll see about that one.

For today, I’ll be tackling an interesting category, with this one being the…Best Animated Feature field. As you all certainly know by this point, depending on the category in question, I may wind up discussing the individual winners I’m citing pretty specifically or just giving more of a broad overview of the winners. For now though, I’m still keeping it fairly simple and saving the more expansive installments for the biggest of the categories. Like I’ve said over the past month or so though, in all honesty, you all mostly just want to see the lists anyway, so I have no problem obliging you there in that particular regard. All you have to do is just be patient over the next couple of paragraphs once again. Also of note here, there won’t be 25 winners listed, since the category isn’t 25 years old yet (and in actuality is still just a teenager). In short, I’ll be ranking the entire history of the category.

This time around, I’m going to be taking the overview route again, since as mentioned above, it’s an abbreviated list. Still, there are a number of different types of animation on display below, from anime to hand drawn to computer animated, so it’s another week where the list contains something for everyone. As such, it’s again a matter of taste, at least to some degree. Are you a Pixar fan? A back of Hiyao Miyazaki? Either way, there’s a cartoon for you here.

I’ll basically just discuss my top ten a bit now, even if that’s a good portion of the entire category’s history. To me, the best winner of this category so far to date has been Toy Story 3, though it’s followed closely behind by fellow Pixar effort WALL-E. Coming in third is a recent winner in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, making a bit play for upward mobility. Recent Disney winner Frozen is next in line, with Up rounding out my top five. From there, you can finish out the top ten with the likes of Coco, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Inside Out, and Shrek. Honestly, there hasn’t been a bad winner yet, 18 years in. Hopefully the trend can continue for the next dozen years and beyond!

Here now is how I’d rank the 18 top winners of the Best Animated Feature Oscar, which in this case is the entire field of winners so far to date:

19. Spirited Away

18. Brave

17. Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

16. Ratatouille

15. Happy Feet

14. Rango

13. Big Hero 6

12. Zootopia

11. Finding Nemo

10. The Incredibles

9. Inside Out

8. Shrek

7. Toy Story 4

6. Coco

5. Up

4. Frozen

3. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

2. WALL-E

1. Toy Story 3



