Taika Waititi To Direct A “Star Wars” Film!



May the 4th be with you all! Happy Star Wars Day everyone, and to celebrate, we have some exciting news coming to us from a galaxy far, far, away. Yes, as the headline spoils, Taika Waititi is going to be at the helm for a Star Wars feature film. After his work on the Disney+ hit show The Mandalorian, there was no doubt that the powers that be would be hot for him to take the lead on a project of his own. Well, now we know that it’s happening, and Disney has waited until the prime date of May 4th to spring it on us. Read on for more…

Not only is Waititi directing this flick, he’s co-writing it with Academy Award nominated writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Both were cited by Oscar last year, for Jojo Rabbit and 1917, respectively, so this brings them together on about as high profile a project as it gets. Furthermore, in Star Wars world, we also have filmmaker Leslye Headland officially working on a new series for Disney+. Her movie Sleeping with Other People is incredibly underrated, so if you haven’t seen it, be sure to check it out.

Here’s the press release from the official Star Wars website with the announcement:

Academy Award® winner Taika Waititi, who recently won Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit and directed the widely-acclaimed first season finale episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+, will direct and co-write a new Star Wars feature film for theatrical release.

Joining Waititi on the screenplay will be Academy Award® nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917, Last Night in Soho), who received a BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film of the Year on the three-time Oscar-winning film, 1917.

In addition, Emmy®-nominated writer Leslye Headland (Russian Doll, Bachelorette) is currently developing a new untitled Star Wars series for Disney+. Headland will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner for the series, which adds to a growing list of Star Wars stories for Disney’s streaming platform including The Mandalorian, now in post-production on Season Two, and two other previously announced series: one based on Cassian Andor’s life prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and another following the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope.

Release dates for both Waititi’s and Headland’s projects have not yet been announced.



May the 4th be with you!

(Source: Star Wars)