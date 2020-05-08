Trailer Drops For Judd Apatow’s “The King Of Staten Island”



Even though it’s now simply heading to Digital next month (as part of Universal’s gambit to attract audiences during this crisis by not holding back their big 2020 releases), The King of Staten Island remains one of the bigger summer titles of the year. The latest comedy from Judd Apatow, this one functions as another biographical outing from a comedian telling their life story. This time, instead of Amy Schumer with the modern gem Trainwreck, it’s Pete Davidson with The King of Staten Island. The first Trailer dropped today, and boy does it look good. June can’t come soon enough, if you ask me (for many reasons).

The film is mix of comedy and dramedy. The IMDb synopsis is as follows: “Scott has been a case of arrested development since his firefighter dad died. He spends his days smoking weed and dreaming of being a tattoo artist until events force him to grapple with his grief and take his first steps forward in life.” Pete Davidson plays Scott, while Marisa Tomei plays his mother. The cast also includes Pamela Adlon, Maude Apatow, Moises Arias, Bill Burr, Steve Buscemi, Kevin Corrigan, Machine Gun Kelly, Domenick Lombardozzi, Bel Powley, and many more. Judd Apatow directs, while Apatow co-wrote the screenplay with Davidson and Dave Sirus. Michael Andrews provides the score, while the cinematography, if you can believe it, is by Robert Elswit.

I adored this Trailer. All of the Apatow hallmarks of hilarious comedy and effective emotional beats appear to be there, just filtered through Davidson’s unique lens. Factor in that Tomei has a juicy supporting role and there’s a ton to like here. The world could use a great comedy right now, and this could very well turn out to be it. The complicated emotions that Apatow and Davidson will be working through will only elevate things, especially if Elswit is able to capture them with his flawless DP eye. It’s impossible not to be excited about this flick. The movie just became potentially one of the most anticipated summer releases, especially as more and more options are pushed back.

Here now is the First Trailer for The King of Staten Island:

Stay tuned for more on The King of Staten Island between now and its June 12th release date!

