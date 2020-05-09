Jody Lee Lipes Talks Cinematography And The HBO Show “I Know This Much Is True”



Without question, Jody Lee Lipes is one of the most underrated cinematographers in the business. Just looking at his resume, which consists of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Bluebird, Manchester by the Sea, Martha Marcy May Marlene, Tiny Furniture, and Trainwreck on the big screen (in addition to helming/shooting the documentary Ballet 422, just to cite another example), as well as episodes of episodes of Girls and The Sinner (also directing) on the small screen. Lipes is a uniquely diverse talent, seen even more so this weekend when his work shooting the new Derek Cianfrance project I Know This Much Is True hits HBO. All this made a chance to jump on the phone with him for an interview an easy choice.

For those not aware, I Know This Much Is True is a high profile miniseries, based on the novel of the same name by Wally Lamb. The IMDb synopsis, which does not do it justice, at all, is as follows: “Middle-aged Dominick Birdsey recounts his troubled relationship with Thomas, his paranoid schizophrenic twin brother, and his efforts to get him released from an asylum.” Mark Ruffalo plays the brothers, while the rest of the cast includes Philip Ettinger, Kathryn Hahn, Rob Huebel, Melissa Leo, Juliette Lewis, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, and more. Derek Cianfrance directs all six episodes, which he co-wrote with Lamb. The cinematography, of course, is by Lipes, who merges brilliantly with Cianfrance. It’s truly powerful work, from Ruffalo’s magnetic performances on down.

Below you can hear my chat with Jody Lee Lipes. We spoke about how he got into cinematography, various projects, his collaboration with Cianfrance, and more more. It’s a good talk, so give it a listen:



—



Enjoy the interview and check out I Know This Much Is True, starting tomorrow night on HBO!