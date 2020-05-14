Josh Trank Candidly Discusses “Capone” And His Specific Filmmaking Interests



You rarely get the chance to talk to someone like Josh Trank. Hell, you really don’t get to talk to filmmakers as open as Trank, in general. His story by now is well known, hitting big with his first movie Chronicle while still in his 20s, before his high profile sophomore feature, a reboot of Fantastic Four, was met with an intensely negative reception. What sets him apart is that Trank himself was a part of that, notoriously tweeting out that the version of the film hitting screens was not, let’s say, an ideal version. Now, he’s returned this week with Capone, and is surprisingly frank about his career so far.

I was lucky enough to speak this week with Trank on two separate occasions, and both conversations are found below. We briefly touched on Chronicle and Fantastic Four, but the focus obviously is Capone, as well as just getting into his headspace. The end result is a really interesting discussion, one that rarely is available to be had in Hollywood. Trank has given some really amazing interviews of late, so hopefully you find this one to be worthwhile as well, and at the very least, refreshingly candid. It was truly a pleasure. Give them a listen and give a shot to Capone, a very unique flick that’s unlike anything else out there right now…

Here are both parts of my Josh Trank interview, which I found to be utterly engrossing (his responses, more so than my questions). Enjoy:



