Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” Lets Loose A Compelling First Trailer



All eyes were going to be on Spike Lee’s follow up to his Oscar winning effort BlacKkKlansman. After all, it not just was a hit, getting nominated for Best Picture and Best Director, it got Lee his first Academy Award, taking home the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay. Well, Lee has chosen his next movie to be a wholly unique project, and today, Netflix debuted the First Trailer for Da 5 Bloods, a mix of war, drama, and a meditation on how America has treated black soldiers. You can see the Trailer below, but it looks great. Netflix could have a definite awards player here with this one, if all goes well…

The film is combination of genres, as is Lee’s predilection. Here is the official Netflix synopsis: “From Academy Award® Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African-American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul’s concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.” Lee directs a screenplay he co-wrote with Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, and Kevin Willmott. Joining Chadwick Boseman, Norm Lewis, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Petes, and (Isiah Whitlock, Jr. in the case, we have Paul Walter Hauser, Jasper Pääkkönen, Jean Reno, Mélanie Thierry, and more. Terence Blanchard again composes a score for Lee, while the cinematography is by Newton Thomas Sigel.

Spike Lee appears to be in top form here. His signature anger is in effect, though the canvas he’s painting on is more epic than ever before. The result may well be something special. Time will tell, but next month, Netflix is putting the film out and it’s going to be a real highlight. Could Oscar come calling again for Lee? We shall see, but expectations are high.

Here now is the Trailer for Da 5 Bloods:

Stay tuned for more on Da 5 Bloods between now and its Netflix release on June 12th!

(Photos courtesy of Netflix)