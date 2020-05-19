The Academy Might Be Postponing The Oscars



The news that some had been expecting, and even more had been dreading, may be coming before long. Yes, the Oscar telecast may now be in jeopardy due to the coronavirus pandemic. We’ve seen countless things, both inside of and outside of the industry, affected by COVID-19, so the Academy Awards are only the latest. However, it would be another giant instance of the entertainment world grinding to a halt, and would be almost a year later than the beginnings of the crisis, marking a dark period of longevity for the virus and its destructive path. More can be found below…

According to Variety, the February 28th telecast of the 93rd Oscars is likely to be postponed. Now, there are some things to keep in mind. A move to March or April would keep things relatively on track, as we’ve had Academy Award ceremonies around then. Beyond that? Well, we’d be in uncharted territory. Expect more on this once things are announced, as well as some further analysis. For now, just keep it in mind, since we likely won’t see the show in February, regardless.

Here’s a bit from their exclusive:

The 93rd Oscars aren’t until February, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is considering postponing the big night, according to multiple sources.

The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, say definitive plans are far from being concrete at this juncture. The telecast is currently set for Feb. 28, 2021, on ABC.

“It’s likely they’ll be postponed,” one of the sources familiar with the matter told Variety.

However, that person cautioned that the details, including potential new dates, have not been fully discussed or formally proposed yet. Another source says the date is currently unchanged at ABC.

When new temporary rule changes for Oscar eligibility were announced in April because of COVID-19, Academy president David Rubin told Variety it was too soon to know how the 2021 Oscar telecast could change in the wake of the pandemic.

“It’s impossible to know what the landscape will be,” he said. “We know we want to celebrate film but we do not know exactly what form it will take.”

(Source: Variety)