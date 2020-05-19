“Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films Of All Time: Volume 2” Pays Tribute To Horror And Science Fiction



Film fans, and especially genre fans, are in for a treat today. Last month, Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All Time series kicked off with a first volume centered on midnight movies. Now, we have the next installment to celebrate. Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All-Time Vol. 2: Horror and Sci-Fi is focused one two beloved genres, which rarely get awards love, but have birthed some of the industry’s best filmmakers. Hitting today for cinephiles the world over to enjoy, it’s a documentary that celebrates movies. Who doesn’t need that these days, especially while cooped up in your home?

This is a documentary, part two of three in the Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All Time series, centering on the allure of cult cinema. This time around, the focus is on horror and sci-fi. The official synopsis is as follows:”The greatest cult horror and science fiction films of all-time are studied in vivid detail in the second volume of Time Warp. Includes groundbreaking classics like “Night of the Living Dead,” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” and sci-fi gems such as “Blade Runner,” and “A Clockwork Orange.” These titles, and more, are put forward as landmarks of their craft, and rightly so. The passion shown in making them, as well as in loving them, is palpable. Danny Wolf directs, with some of the talking heads here including Bruce Campbell, Roger Corman, Jeff Goldblum, Malcolm McDowell, Joe Morton, John Sayles, Sean Young, and Rob Zombie, to name a handful. Again, Joe Dante, Ileana Douglas, Kevin Pollak, and John Waters are hosts.

Like last time, this isn’t a doc meant to inform film scholars, but one aiming to please cinephiles on a more base level. Still, there’s plenty to dig into, especially in terms of the creators of these flicks Here, there’s a real sense of how these filmmakers were doing something different, leading to eventual cult status. While last time there was more of a focus on the ironic cult aspect, here the love is far more artistically driven and based on quality. The gore content is again high, but considering the genres, is that any surprise? Nope, didn’t think so. At a brisk 83 minutes long, it’s also easily the shortest of the trilogy, making it go down even easier than it already would have.

Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All Time: Vol. 2: Horror and Sci-fi does have the same flaw as part one, unfortunately. It comes in the editing and in how the hosts are utilized. Once again, Joe Dante, Ileana Douglas, Kevin Pollak, and John Waters are an intriguing quartet to pair together for a conversation, they don’t really bring much to the table and just slow the pacing down considerable. Removing them entirely would take nothing away from the rest of the flick. In fact, the documentary would be leaner and arguably better for it. That was true last time and is true here, too (spoiler: it’ll be true next time, as well) Either that or commit more to them discussing each title before the segment begins. The scattershot approach is inconsistent and brings things down, just a bit.

Available to watch today, Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All Time: Vol. 2: Horror and Sci-fi is a lot of fun for those who love this sort of cinema. If you’re looking for a good watch, this is it, especially paired with the first installment. Next month, the three part series concludes, and it’s a good one as well, so stay tuned there. In the meantime, definitely give this one a shot!

(Photos courtesy of Quiver Distribution)