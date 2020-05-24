“The Outpost” Trailer Sends Filmmaker Rod Lurie Into A War-Zone (With An Actual Theatrical Release Planned)



Rod Lurie is an incredibly underrated director. In particular, his three political films in The Contender, Deterrence, and Nothing but the Truth, really are phenomenal works. Catching up on an exciting new Trailer from earlier in the week, we have Lurie’s latest movie, the Afghanistan war drama The Outpost. Not only is the Trailer quite intriguing, the flick itself has the added bonus of planning to actually play in theaters in early July. More on that in a few short paragraphs, and of course you can see the Trailer below. First, though, lets talk about the project a little bit.

The film is a war drama (which is also in the action genre, one supposes, though it’s listed elsewhere as a military thriller), centered on a small team of U.S. soldiers battling against hundreds of Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, culminating in what would be the most violent skirmish in that war. Here’s the official description: “In this military thriller, based on The New York Times best-selling non-fiction book, The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor from CNN’s Jake Tapper, a tiny unit of U.S. soldiers, alone at the remote Combat Outpost Keating, located deep in the valley of three mountains in Afghanistan, battles to defend against an overwhelming force of Taliban fighters in a coordinated attack. The Battle of Kamdesh, as it was known, was the bloodiest American engagement of the Afghan War in 2009 and Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV became one of the most decorated units of the 19-year conflict.” Leading the cast as some of the real life heroes we have Orlando Bloom, Scott Eastwood, and Caleb Landry Jones. Rod Lurie directs a screenplay by Eric Johnson and Paul Tamasy. Supporting players include Milo Gibson, Henry Hughes, Jack Kesy, Daniel Rodriguez, Jacob Scipio, and more. Lorenzo Senatore handles the cinematography, while Larry Groupé composes the score.

Judging by the Trailer, this should be an emotional and intense experience. Lurie is a former member of the military, so he’ll clearly be treating the material, as well as the memory of fallen soldiers, with respect and reverence. Plus, with a planned July 2nd release on 500 screens through Fathom Events, this movie could be one of the first to welcome audiences back to the multiplex. That alone will make int a title of note, but the quality here looks to be rather on point, as well.

Here now is the Trailer for The Outpost:

—

Stay tuned for more on The Outpost between now and its July 2nd release date!

(Photo courtesy of Screen Media Films)