Apple Will Partner With Paramount For Martin Scorsese’s Upcoming Film “Killers Of The Flower Moon”



After becoming one of the biggest filmmakers to work with Netflix, releasing The Irishman through the streaming giant last year, Martin Scorsese is potentially going to be a trailblazer yet again. With costs rising on his next movie, an adaptation of the book Killers of the Flower Moon, Paramount has been looking for another company to come in and share some of the financial burden. Rumors had Scorsese and Netflix potentially teaming up yet again, but it’s actually going to be Apple, furthering their move into the cinematic landscape. As the latest conglomerate looking to get in on not just films, but the awards race, this could be huge. Read on for more…

According to Variety, Paramount is still putting out the flick, they’re just sharing it with Apple now. Presumably, the latter is hoping to get into bed with Scorsese in a bigger way in the future. Going forward, it’s hard to imagine that they won’t make a big pitch for whatever he decides to make next, with their eyes on not just Oscar attention, but industry legitimacy as well. Apple has made their first big movie purchase with Greyhound (debuting with them sometime this year, it seems), but this is something much larger. It’s a bold move, one that could easily pay off in a huge way for all involved.

Here’s a bit from their story on the collaboration:

After months of ironing out budget concerns over Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” adaptation, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Paramount has enlisted Apple to get the film over the hump.

Sources tell Variety that Paramount will still distribute the murder mystery drama, with Apple coming on to finance the pic and also serve as the film’s creative studio. Deals still have not closed, but sources add that they’re very likely to in the coming days.

Imperative Entertainment, whose partners Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas acquired the book in 2016, will produce the film. Imperative first bought the book and would later bring on Scorsese and DiCaprio to reteam on the project before bringing it to Paramount.

Based on David Grann’s non-fiction book, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma, where the newly created Bureau of Investigation began investigating a string of murders of wealthy Osage Indians who had been granted revenue rights to oil discovered under their lands. The book carries the subtitle “The Osage Murders and the Birth of the F.B.I.”

While there was a time when a move to a streamer was in play, sources close to the director say that, while he was willing for “The Irishman” to appear on a streaming platform, he always envisioned that “Killers of the Flower Moon” would be a theatrical release, with his reps pushing that it stay that way.

Stay tuned for more on Killers of the Flower Moon!

(Source: Variety)