Tom Cruise Is Going To Space With Doug Liman



In case you missed the recent news, Tom Cruise is planning to actually go to space for an upcoming film. Partnering with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA, Cruise is going to be starring in an adventure movie that will contain sequences actually shot in outer space. Crazy, right? Well, knowing Cruise and the stunts he insists on doing, it definitely tracks. Now, we can report who’s going to be joining him in this venture, and it’s a director who he’s certainly comfortable with. Read on for more about this fairly insane idea that, if it comes to fruition, will be pretty incredible, and easily Cruise’s most impressive stunt yet.

Deadline has the exclusive news that filmmaker Doug Liman is going to be helming this Cruise project. Not only that, he’s even written the first draft of the script, showing that he’s been in on the ground floor of this action adventure flick since inception. Cruise and Liman have made two high quality projects together in American Made and Edge of Tomorrow, so there’s a definite comfort level here. Once the world gets back to normal in the post COVID-19 era, they’re keen to make this happen. A lot still remains to be seen, but it’s hard not to be at least a little bit excited about the potential here…

Here’s a bit from Deadline’s exclusive:

Doug Liman will boldly go where no film director has gone before. Liman plans to accompany Tom Cruise on the action adventure film to be shot in outer space that is being mounted independently (for now) and involves Elon Musk’s Space X and NASA. Liman, who directed Cruise on the movies American Made and Edge of Tomorrow, and who separately directed such hits as Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Bourne Identity, Go and Swingers, is eager to re-team on this first of its kind project, I’m told.

This is not some loose attachment. Liman and Cruise hatched this whole thing together, with Liman writing the first draft of the screenplay and producing along with Cruise. Deadline revealed on May 4 that Cruise was planning this feat, to actually travel to space in a craft to shoot the film, and the scoop hung out there until NASA confirmed its participation a day later.



(Source: Deadline)